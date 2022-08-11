From the Aug. 11, 1996 News Record:
The county and state have each contributed $2,000 to continue a skunk trapping program that they hope will reduce the rabies epidemic in Campbell County. Trapper Craig Acres will start working again Aug. 19 at ranches around the county. Earlier this summer, he trapped and euthanized about 120 skunks in Campbell County. Acres had left July 1 after state money for the program had run out and he took a job in Nevada. But county commissioners asked the state Agriculture Department to continue the program because rabies cases continue to be reported. Commission Chairman David Shippy said he was glad the trapper would return.
