From the Dec. 27, 1996 News Record:
A jury today convicted Darla Rouse, 20, of seven felonies in the August kidnapping of an elderly couple traveling near Gillette. The verdict came after about 8 hours of deliberations. Rouse was convicted of two counts of armed kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
