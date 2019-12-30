In the past few weeks, the Junior red Cross of the gillette Graded schools and Campbell County High School have gathered about 500 comic books to be sent to the Seattle chapter of the Red Cross for distribution to the servicemen embarking on ships bound for the Ear East, according to Mrs. E.S. Werntz, overall chairman of the 11 chappters of the Volunteer Serve Council for the American Red Cross. Pocket size books and playing cards have been collected from other sources in the community for the same purpose and also have been sent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.