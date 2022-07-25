From the July 31, 1958 News Record:
Over 135 boys and girls in the Gillette area took advantage of the bicycle Scotchlite safety program sponsored last Saturday by the Gillette Jaycees, according to J.D. McGuire, committee chairman in charge. McGuire was assisted by Norman Kenitzer, Delbert Brown, Buddy Cates and Dennis Boland in the program in which the bicycles were safety marked with the Scotchlite reflector tape on Saturday morning at the Gillette grade school. All youngsters who took their bicycles to be marked were the recipients of a free ticket to the Fiesta theatre to be used last Saturday or Sunday.
