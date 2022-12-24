From the Dec. 30, 1977 News Record:
A Gillette man died early Friday morning of injuries received several hours earlier when the pickup he was driving collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Gregory Lane Burleson, 26, 311 Ross Ave., was taken to Campbell County Memorial Hospital by ambulance following the crash and died there later. A Wyoming Highway Patrolman said the accident occurred near the Kwik Shop on the 4J Road about midnight. Burleson was southbound on 4J Road when his 1975 Chevrolet pickup crossed the center line. The left side of his pickup collided with the left side of the northbound Peterbilt tank truck pulling a “pup” trailer. The truck was driven by Gary Vernon Royer, 34, of Sundance. Burleson was thrown from the pickup.
