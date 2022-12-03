From the Dec. 4, 1996 News Record:
A Gillette man has been charged in connection with the March 6 shooting death of former Riverton man Russell Owen Myhre. Lecky Louis Speer of Gillette has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder and aggravated assault and battery. Speer is scheduled to appear in Fremont County Court for a preliminary hearing Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.