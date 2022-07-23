From the July 12, 1977 News Record:
The Bill Miller family, 1201 E. 9th St., had a rude awakening about 11:30 last night when a 1975 Chevrolet pickup crashed into their living room. The impact of the crash hurled furniture across the room, leaving the couch that had been in front of the room sitting askew on top the television set on the other side. “We had just gone to bed,” Gloria Miller recalled. “Then I heard just the most horrible crash and the whole house was jarring. “We thought it was a tornado.” The truck, driven by Bert A. Gustafson, 23, 904 Church Ave., left Ninth Street, crossed the sidewalk and front lawn, then jumped one foot to hurl through the front windows of the duplex — just inches from the front door on one side and the family’s front bedroom on the other. The couple and their three children, ages six, three and one year, were uninjured. Gustafson had a small cut on the left side of his head, which was stitched up at Campbell County Memorial Hospital before he was returned to the city jail on charges of driving while under the influence.
