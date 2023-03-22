From the March 8, 1996 News Record:
Campbell County schools’ $12 million request for federal Abandoned Mine Land money received final approval. The Office of Surface Mining through Secretary of the Interior Bruce Babbitt has approved the request, said Stan Barnard, acting Wyoming AML administrator in Cheyenne. “Let’s have the celebration,” said School Board Chairman Kim Sorensen. “It’s another loose end tied up. It’s another step in the path as we get our information together and take it to the citizens of the county as they consider the bond election.” Trustees and school administrators have begun a campaign to pass a $22 million bond on April 2 for a new high school building to ease crowding at Campbell County High School.
