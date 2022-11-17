From the Nov. 27, 1958 News Record:
From an ad: Win a Husky Pup. Win this lovable purebred Siberian Husky pup! Imported straight from Alaska — from champion sled-racing stock. These medium-sized dogs are bred for gentleness with children as well as for strength. Nothing to Buy! No Obligation! You need not be present to win! You must be 21 years old or older to register. Pup to be given away Dec. 23, 1958. Register at Husky Super Stop, Gillette, Wyoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.