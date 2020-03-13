Soft water in abundance has been located on the L.F. Barlow ranch near Gillette. Three wells have been dug to a depth of about 125 feet and indicate a large body of water, as they cannot be pumped dry. Samples of the water were taken and sent to the Pacific University at Tacoma, Washington, for analysis. The university reported that the specimens showed a soft water, exceptionally healthful for drinking purposes. Principal mineral ingredients are sodium carbonate and carbonate of potash. The test also showed that the water contained no germs or impurities. Water experts state that they believe the vein or body of water to be available near Gillette and in sufficient quantity to serve the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.