Sponsored by the woman's clubs of the county, Miss Elsie Witchen has been sent to Campbell County to hold a series of child health conferences. This is a part of the work undertaken by the Federal Children's Bureau of Washington, D.C., with the state board of health cooperating. It is a peculiar fact that in Wyoming, the death rate among new mothers ranks third highest in the nation, while the death rate among children is also high. It is for this reason that a campaign of education will be undertaken here by the federal bureau. Miss Witchen who is a nurse, has spent a long time in this work in Montana, the Dakotas, Colorado and Utah and is now working in Wyoming. Arrangements have been made to hold a conference at Spotted Horse on Oct. 12. This meeting will be in charge of the woman's clubs of that community. Dr. Hunter will be present at this conference for examination of the children and to answer questions.
