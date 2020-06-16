Wednesday evening the new mayor, O.W. Hall, and council took over the reins of the city government. The council consists of the following: Dick Stone, B.H. McCarthy, John T. Ryan and Roy Underwood. The books of the city were turned over this morning. The first order in business last evening was the appointment of city officials. W.B. Davis was appointed city clerk, collector and police justice, at a salary of $110 for clerk, and $15 for police justice per month. John A. Osborne was appointed city treasurer at a salary of $15 per month. M.L. Thomas and Bob Russell were re-appointed to the positions they have held for several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.