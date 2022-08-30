From the Aug. 31, 1977 News Record:
A 21-year-old Gillette man was killed early Wednesday morning when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving rolled along the 4J Road. Ross Alan Valdez, How-de-do Trailer Court, was killed instantly, an investigating Wyoming Highway Patrolman said. The man was driving a flatbed loaded with pipe when he apparently went to sleep about 20 miles south of Gillette, the patrolman explained. The driver then over-corrected and the truck rolled, scattering the load of pipe about. The accident, which occurred about 12:05 a.m., also left the truck totaled. The truck was owned by Jim’s Water Service of Gillette. Survivors include a wife and child.
