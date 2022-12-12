From the Dec. 22, 1977 News Record:
A Christmas-sized Blue Spruce in a Gillette yard was too much temptation for a local "Scrooge." The six-foot tree at 600 Richards Ave. was chopped down this week, presumably by someone who didn't want to pay the price of a commercial tree. Nothing but a stub remained of the spruce which had graced the northwest corner of the Gordon Mooney yard. "I'm just sick about it," Mildred Mooney lamented. "It really hurts to think someone comes right in your yard to get a tree." The Mooney's youngest son planted the tree as a seedling 15 years ago.
