From the Feb. 2, 2000 News Record:
A second Gillette man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a suspected methamphetamine lab seized in Gillette last week. Charles Cauthron II, 27, 1108 Church St. Apt. D, was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at a house on the 100 block of Enterprise, state Division of Criminal Investigation’s Steve Miller said. Cauthron is being held at Campbell County jail on one count of conspiracy to operate a lab and one count of possessing manufacturing equipment. Anthony Wayne Smith, 35, 816 E. Ninth St., was arrested Friday and has been charged with a count of possessing laboratory equipment or supplies with the intent to operate a lab, and another count of conspiracy to operate a lab.
