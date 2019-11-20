A verdict of guilty was returned Friday morning in the jury trial of Gregory Gill, 21, of Moorcroft. Gill was charged with negligent homicide in the traffic death of a Pawling, New York, man Aug. 4. The charge was the result of an accident 13 miles east of Gillette at the Rozet off-ramp on Interstate 90. David Daly, 30, of New York, was killed when the van he was driving was hit from behind by a pickup driven by Gill. The van rolled 3 1/2 times, and Daly was thrown from the vehicle, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.
