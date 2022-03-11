John T. Ryan, owner of the Ryan's Grocery and Hardware store, announced yesterday that he had sold his hardware stock and fixtures to the Midwest Hardware Co., of Lusk, Wyoming. Mr. Ryan commented, however, that he will continue to handle ranch supplies such as paints, wool sacks and similar items. He sold his line of general hardware and fixtures, which were removed yesterday by George Gibson, owner of the Lusk store. The hardware department will be replaced with a furniture department carrying a larger stock than at present, Mr. Ryan stated. He will continue with his grocery and furniture departments.
