From the Nov. 20, 1996 News Record:
Admitted cat killer Steven Duane Butcher suggested in a statement to the court Tuesday that he’s suffered punishment enough as the focus of an anti-animal cruelty petition. “I feel I’ve been duly taken care of by the media and the comments that I live with yet today,” he told County Judge William Edwards in a change of plea hearing Tuesday afternoon. He was allowed to address the court after being sentenced to a 30-day suspended jail term for bare-handedly killing two cats that belonged to a woman who had been renting a trailer from Butcher. Though Butcher pleaded guilty to the charge, he insisted he thought the cats were stray or abandoned by the tenant he thought had finished moving out. He said he killed one by breaking its neck and the other by “whacking” its head on a trailer. The tenant, Dottie Cook, said she was still in the process of moving and, though she’d left the cats at the trailer, she’d left food and water for them.
