I was heartened to see city administrator Patrick Davidson’s letter in the Friday paper outlining the pandemic plan that the city put in place ten years ago in preparation for the possibility of this kind of crisis. It is good to know that our local government is on top of this. I wish the federal government had a similar plan. Oh wait they did! I wonder why no one chose to pull it off the shelf, dust it off and read it. It is obvious we are going to have to rely on state and local government to get through this since the federal government is unable to do anything except throw money at it.
Sure it is inconvenient to not have yard waste pickup just as gardening season is ramping up but I will make do. I can also overlook the fact that streets aren’t being swept for the time being. I am thankful that the city will be able to maintain the important services that our tax dollars pay for.
