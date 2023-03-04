Isn’t it interesting that defending the rights of children to consume pornography and perversion is suddenly a constitutional right? At least according to those masquerading as defenders of our constitution at the library’s most recent board meeting last Monday. This is NOT about LGBTQ+ “communities;” although the porn defenders want us to agree it is. It’s not. It must be great to be a professional victim in search of sympathy. It’s not about religion either, although such persons enjoy attacking people of faith publicly and privately. It’s about common sense and age-appropriate material instead of lurid, perverse material that exploits children’s curiosity and innocence. It’s about our future as a society and a country.
Our constitutional freedom is not the freedom to pervert and traumatize minors; regardless of the smokescreen presented by the small, outrageously loud and obscene left raging against common sense while arguing for “rights” to exercise “freedom of speech” by insisting tax dollars be spent on extremely toxic material for little children.
