Today more than 23,000 Wyomingites provide unpaid care for over 10,000 friends or family members with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. We need to support the emotional and physical well being of these caregivers as well as help them offset the financial drain created by having to retire early or quit work altogether.
The Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Act (S56/HR1474) would provide grants to expand training and support services for unpaid caregivers of people living with dementia. Through this bill, grantees including community health centers, senior centers, area agencies on aging and others would be able to provide training and support for families and caregivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.