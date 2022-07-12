Election time once again. Time to sit through the public forums, or watch later on GPA or PBS. Time to make decisions about the future direction of our wonderful city. Do we move forward, stagnate, or slide backwards? The essence of most elections is always taxes. No one likes to pay taxes, I get that. I don’t like paying taxes. Taxes are the lifeblood of any community and elected officials should always be conscious of how they are collected, spent, and saved for the future. BUT there is a balance between fiscal responsibility and fiscal paralysis.
For example some candidates think Cam-plex should be profitable and not be subsidized by tax money. That tax money shouldn’t be used for maintenance of the facility. Some think the 1% money should be used only for infrastructure. At least one candidate thinks accepting federal tax dollars is, what did he say? Something like “sucking on the rear teat” of something. I put an X through his name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.