I viewed a video of the Jan. 23, 2023, library board meeting and was “impressed” by the moral outrage expressed by community members toward the board. Tex McBride, Darla Decker Cotton, Sheri England, and Bruce Williams expressed concern for the First Amendment, research for speech and debate, the welfare of the library employees, and George Washington’s religious expressions, respectively.
The First Amendment applies to those who are of the age of majority. Children are under the protection and control of their parents or guardians. The pornographic material the library has made available to children would be illegal to provide to children in any other circumstance other than the shelves of a taxpayer funded public library. And the persons providing it would be arrested. So yes, Tex McBride, the Library Board is doing their “f—ing” job.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.