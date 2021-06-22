I have called the city of Gillette Public Works Department and Parks Department several times and no one will return my phone calls. I simply would like to know why they do not do certain projects in the fall so that the grass will not die.
On 4J Road where you turn west, contractors are evidently putting in new sidewalk and irrigation. The grass, which I had hydroseeded years ago, may not survive.
(1) comment
We will be intentionally killing off the existing grass and replacing it with a different mix that uses less water and grows more slowly requiring less maintenance.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.