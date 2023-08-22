The Wyoming Freedom Caucus is once again urging Gov. Mark Gordon to take the “opportunity for Wyoming to blaze its own trail” in his desire to seek “Wyoming solutions for Wyoming problems” by disassociating the Wyoming Library System from the American Library Association.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.