The Freedom Caucus is a lie because they want to take away freedom from everyone who disagrees with them. Their extremist agenda is undemocratic because it has been built upon their closed-minded, antiquated, and mean-spirited religious beliefs. And their religious motivation is being flaunted in all of our faces, for example at a recent public meeting Secretary of State Chuck Gray said, “God will reward us.” And at that same meeting, Rep. Tomi Strock said “We can talk until we’re blue in the face, the truth is Christ.”

