So, the County Commissioners have many rules and regulations preventing citizens from building structures with rotten wood or using loose gravel for foundations. They discriminate building materials and methods, but when it comes to rotten books at the library, well everything must be included and given equal time. There can be no discrimination.
Apparently, it does not matter if society crumbles as long as the buildings stand. The young people shouldn’t be protected, let them choose what to believe. Wonder why the YES House is so large?
