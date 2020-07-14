I enjoyed greatly the “Red, might and blue” headline and article in the hard copy of the June 30 News Record, with the sub-line “Campbell County residents step up to save Fourth of July celebration.” (I love Gillette)!
Wyoming has never given up easily, and the volunteers with the “Save the 4th of July” crew absolutely prove it, for it makes ones heart soar to see these generous American citizens uphold the traditions and celebrations of freedom of the greatest country this world has ever seen. A country who — although not perfect — has witnessed its blood, treasure and talented patriots (both under little white crosses of manicured grass and those who have served and are still among us) uplift freedom and the pursuit of happiness around our globe, preventing the imprisonment, enslavement, and death of hundreds of millions over our 244 years. We indeed have a huge reason to celebrate.
