I’m disappointed to see some of our state legislators focused on repealing net metering and damaging our solar industry. Many people who choose to install solar do it because it’s a good investment: It pays for itself and increases property values.
It’s not much different than taking energy efficiency steps, such as better insulation or windows, or using LED lighting. Is that going to be the next step for our legislators — halting energy efficiency measures because it reduces energy consumption?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.