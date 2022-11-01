At the Oct. 24 meeting of the Campbell County Public Library Board a decision was made to no longer be associated with the American Library Association and, by extension, the Wyoming Library Association. As the title of the letter suggests, this voter is not in support of the move.
Despite what I think, the move to leave the ALA and WLA will lead our library down a slow path to degradation. Our country is full of organizations that are designed to help and support our local and public institutions, leaving them based on a series of outrageous stories by a minority in our community that is narrow minded at best and nefarious at worst. Do we expect to attract new professionals? Or even keep the ones we have?
