I know that Veterans Day has passed but veterans should be celebrated every day.
All veterans gave some, some veterans gave all. Our commander-in-chief, Donald J. Bonespurs, has given nothing, and has disparaged veterans as losers and suckers. The commander-in-chief has denigrated John McCain (a real hero) for being captured, tortured and suffering from permanent physical damages.
