I was surprised and dismayed to see the headline on the first page of the Saturday, March 4 News Record. It stated that, “Cellphone policy changes fail, almost violates open meeting law.” The first part of that headline is true. The school board turned down my proposal to tighten up district policy in regard to cellphone use in the classroom district-wide without consideration and debate.
The second part is, however, open to debate. It is simply the opinion of the board chair, Anne Ochs, who made this her appraisal in view of my letter to the members of the board wherein I state my opinion why there is need for the board to take up the issue of a district-wide policy and what I believe that policy should be. The final sentence of the letter was “I wish to propose the adoption of this policy at our next Board meeting.” I fail to see how this would violate any part of the “open meeting law” promulgated by the Wyoming Legislature (16-4-400). If we are to follow that interpretation of the law it will preclude the notification of new ideas to other board members for their consideration at a future board meeting.
