Sunny to partly cloudy. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..
Tonight
Windy with a steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 45F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
A wise English teacher once told me to only write of what you know, but what I did not know is just how fantastic those working in our health-care related fields really are.
The feature in the Thursday News Record by Gregory Hasman about those honored at the Black Cat Ball once again made me appreciate what the wonderful people around us do for us over years and years without a lot of accolades. Robin Bailey is one of these special, wonderful people, and the list continues!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.