“Ransomware” is a horrible concept anywhere, but especially when applied to our very own community health-care, even though it has happened time after time across our nation and our world, where the affected hospital is expected to send hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars to hackers to release our computers and medical records from the “digital prison” they are held in, to enable our health-care workers to continue to care for our community, admit patients, and save lives. They come from anywhere on the globe you can imagine. They are “invisible criminals who deserve no less than the death penalty in my opinion, and should be sought out and publically hung!”
They dedicate each and every minute to figure out how to devise and deceive regular communities like the ones we live in, and they do it time and time again, and we need to stop their success.
