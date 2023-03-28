Here it is, spring time and the bike paths are still not plowed. Maybe someone from Parks or Public Works should drive around town and notice that there is still ice and snow on Boxelder, just west of Burma and also on the east side of Burma and Boxelder near 4J.
When I was Park Superintendent for the city of Gillette, whenever there was an inch and a half of snow, the Streets Department trucks were out on the main streets and my people were on the bike paths. Even if it was 2 o’clock in the morning, they put in their eight hours and then went home. Then they had most of the day off. They liked that.
