The loss of this program will adversely effect at-risk youth in the state of Wyoming. Currently there are five students out of Gillette who are being discharged mid program without the benefit of the hard work they put in over the last two months. The current class is to be returned to their homes within the next week. Reports indicate it is due to staffing issues but indications are that may not be true as they are kicking the current class out mid session.
Robert Anderson
