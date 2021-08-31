In response to Martin Crump’s Aug. 24 letter, I would like to make a few things clear because he doesn’t seem able to grasp the true situation here.
A group of people (mostly what I call “Bible thumpers”) sat in several county commissioner meetings and berated library board members because they would not automatically remove several dozen books that they don’t like from the teen section. The teen or “youth” section is not the children’s section. These are two different sections of books. These people refused to go through the proper channels to challenge these books, so I believe that qualifies as censorship.
We pledged on Sept. 11, 2001, that we would never forget. As if we could. The tragedy and loss we felt 20 years ago is forever imbedded in our memories. We remember where we were, what we felt. We remember the loss of innocence. What do you remember about 9/11? Please share your memories with us that we can include in a special edition on Sept. 11. Send emails to aturner@gillettenewsrecord.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.