Recently we had a company seal the cracks on our street and around our neighborhood. They did a great job doing that.
But then I went to mow our lawn today, the lawn had big chunks of asphalt on it and the sidewalks were covered, the gutters are full of rocks and pieces of asphalt from where they blew out the cracks to seal. I feel they should have done cleanup as any construction company would do. So now the gutters are full of asphalt pieces and rocks that will all eventually end up in the storm drain. I work hard to keep the gutters in front of our house clean and I also try to keep the area around our storm drain clean. I was pretty upset today when I was trying to clean up sidewalks and around the edge of our lawn.
