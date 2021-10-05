I urge everyone who loves our library and respects the work being done to preserve our First Amendment rights in the face of challenges by the so-called “Christian” right to make a donation to the library to offset the overtime charges needed to read and respond to the book challenges.
Fourteen people and Commissioner Shelstad seem to hold the fate of our library in their hands.
