Dr. Nicolas Stamato said that in the next few weeks there will be 10,000 people in Campbell County infected with the coronavirus. Thousands will be hospitalized and 100 will die. This is his projection that was the headline story in the News Record.
Well, I feel it is his opinion since I have not seen any evidence to support these numbers. I feel that his opinion is just going to cause more hysteria — as if we don’t already have enough of that going on here in Gillette.
