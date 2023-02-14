Some comments on the Feb. 7 county commissioners meeting that was reported in the Saturday News Record. It seems Commissioner Del Shelstad is very quick to get the police involved in something that any reasonable person would just talk to the other party about. And why be worried about someone carrying a firearm in a public meeting? Isn’t there some law that you all were eager to pass allowing that very thing?
Commissioner Shelstad fails to see that the library director can’t just “move the books” without risking the possibility of a lawsuit for violating the First Amendment. Do the taxpayers of Campbell County want to pay for ANOTHER lawsuit because of commissioner decisions? Library board chair Sage Bear has made it known that she doesn’t care because she wouldn’t be held accountable. Are we willing to take the chance? Shelstad, Colleen Faber, Sage Bear, and the SMALL group of “concerned” MassResistance citizens do not have the right to determine what constitutes pornography. Only a judge can decide if media is pornographic and therefore limit who can read it. If these people want these books removed they should get an attorney and take them before a judge.
