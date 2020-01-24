Wyoming Democrats have caucused for the past several election cycles to lend their voices for who the Democratic nominee for president will be.
Caucusing is an exciting process that requires a high level of attendance and eager fans to vote on their preference. This year, the Wyoming Democratic Party will be using rank choice voting during the caucus process to promote higher involvement and more participation across the political process.
