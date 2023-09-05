Americans used to be concerned about avoiding even the appearance of evil. Today we openly embrace things our ancestors judged to be inherently and obviously evil, things like adultery, gambling, pornography, outrageous luxury, debt spending, partisan disinformation, morbid obesity, opioid addiction, abandonment of the Constitution, the demise of newspapers, misdemeanor crime and the list goes on.

Howie Dewitt

Enjoy living in your Handmaid's Tale, Kimball.

HEM

It is remarkable that each generation has a very different outlook on life than the previous generation. And often, these differences (which can be dramatic and radical) drive social change over time (some good, some bad…in my opinion). One can argue that each generation will rebel against the dominant values and priorities of the preceding generation, which can cause gripping reversals in social norms and public policies from one generation to the next (we can see that in the current library book discussion). Take our NASA space program as an example. During the Cold War, our nation was very enthusiastic about putting a man on the moon, and less than 25 years after that great achievement, Americans lost interest in space exploration. As one generation comes of age and begins to step into the social roles previously occupied by an older generation, it will introduce new values, new priorities, new agendas – again, some of it good, some of it bad. We will continue to face serious setbacks as a new generation of workers, leaders, voters, and taxpayers comes of age. There are also patterns of history that reoccur, as we experience awakenings and crises. Take for instance chapters of our own American history -- the "Great Awakening" of the mid-18th century; the “Transcendental” period of the 1820s and 1830s; during the 1890s we were introduced to the “Progressive” movement; the "Awakenings" period as the 1960s counterculture took flight; and the fixation on “live for today” was ushered in during the 1970s and continued through the 80s. Billy Graham once wrote, “…we live in an upside-down world…fight when they should be peaceful…wound when they should heal..steal when they should share…do wrong when they should do right…” And he concludes his daily devotional with a reading from scripture (3 John 11), “…follow not that which is evil, but that which is good . . .” Kimball Shinkoskey is correct – it is a shameful mess!

Howie Dewitt

Yes and now evangelicals overwhelmingly support... Donald J Trump. Shameful mess indeed.

