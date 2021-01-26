To our delight, and having patiently waited for months, the COVID-19 vaccinations for senior citizens over 70 years of age were scheduled for distribution on Jan. 20 at the Campbell County Senior Center.
I knew it would be busy and didn’t want my 91-year-old mother and her neighbors to have to stand in the cold so agreed to keep checking the line. I went at 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. Much to our disappointment, the line stayed out the door and down the sidewalk. At that point, we saw a sign that there would be no more vaccinations for the day.
