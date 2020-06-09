Given the Earth-shaking events of the week, and indeed the last months, it may seem somewhat trivial of me to check back in on the opinion page after some months and throw my sweat-stained hat into the arena of raising chickens in the city limits, but now that I only have three payments left on my last six dozen eggs and old Sol rose this morning like a “sunny-side up” at breakfast, it reminded me to add to this omelette of discussion while refraining from making a soufflé — which is a light food, that has a lot of air in it — (like Democrats) of the detractors of this noble cause and trusted protein provider to human kind.
OK, I admit it. I boarded up the windows on the grandkids playhouse, added ramps, roosts, and nests, and have successfully altered the DNA of this noble bird to raise four-legged chickens, and just as soon as we can catch one, I’ll let you know how they taste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.