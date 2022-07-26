The Primary is right around the corner, and Wyomingites are faced with a choice. Harriet Hageman has demonstrated which side she really is on. She’ll make the same claims as ever about smaller government and opening up natural resources, but the real draw that she is counting on is that she is endorsed by Trump.
In his attempt to regain power after his failed coup attempt, he has endorsed candidates like Hageman and held rallies drumming up the hatred of perceived ‘RINOs’ (Republicans In Name Only), which is merely a form of bullying and gaslighting. Liz Cheney, on the other hand, is a “real” Republican.
