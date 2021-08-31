Once again, we read that a public board has been subjected in their public comments, to rants from a predictable group of citizens. No one argues that citizens have a right to confront public officials with concerns.
Although the specifics of the concerns and requested remedies have morphed since the comments started in July, they are centered on the position that: (1) the LGBTQ community is rife with pedophilia, satanic worship and other antisocial beliefs and criminal behaviors. (2) That there is a concerted effort to “indoctrinate” impressionable youth and adults to an LGBTQ “lifestyle.” (3) Since the LGBTQ members of our community are subversive, they and the members of the community who are questioning their gender identity do not deserve the support and counsel of the community. (4) And last, the group has introduced their religious beliefs into the discussion. Each of these arguments are faulty.
We pledged on Sept. 11, 2001, that we would never forget. As if we could. The tragedy and loss we felt 20 years ago is forever imbedded in our memories. We remember where we were, what we felt. We remember the loss of innocence. What do you remember about 9/11? Please share your memories with us that we can include in a special edition on Sept. 11. Send emails to aturner@gillettenewsrecord.net.
