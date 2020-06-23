I’m writing to compliment the News Record on the excellent article regarding the Ernie and Teri Gibson family.
Much more importantly, their family has reacted in a remarkably calm and reasoned manner while being cruelly exposed to completely unacceptable and vile prejudicial words and deeds which not only could easily leave in tatters one’s conception of “the Equality State,” but also the reputation of the otherwise fair and cohesive community in which I have happily lived for over 40 years.
