In response to Dean Vomhof’s letter of May 16. He talks about several churches being vandalized for their opposition to drag queen story hour. He blames the LGBTQ community for this vandalism without any evidence of who was responsible. Every day a church somewhere is vandalized, to put the blame on LGBTQ people without any evidence shows a level of, I don’t know, hate, maybe.

