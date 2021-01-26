I am writing in response to the Jan. 16 editorial. “Vaccination stagnation.”
I believe it was irresponsible to call the COVID-19 vaccination clinic being held at the Campbell County Senior Citizens Center a “super-spreader waiting to happen.” Ann Rossi, the executive director of the Senior Center, has a plan ensuring that masking and social distancing will be followed during the clinic. She enlisted the help of her board members and volunteers to make the clinic run smoothly and safely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.